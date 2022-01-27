Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Cap of $57.81 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $57.81 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,341,775,240 coins and its circulating supply is 6,345,199,169 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

