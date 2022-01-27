Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.11 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $49.86 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

