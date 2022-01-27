Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.80

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.38), with a volume of 1506760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.40).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel purchased 19,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £20,720.88 ($27,955.86).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

