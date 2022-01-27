Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.90

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 51040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of research firms have commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

