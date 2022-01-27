ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.13.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $484.42 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.42, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 845,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.