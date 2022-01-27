ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.83.

NYSE:NOW opened at $484.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 444.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

