ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $615.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.13.

ServiceNow stock opened at $484.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $608.33 and a 200-day moving average of $623.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

