ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

NYSE NOW traded up $65.19 on Thursday, reaching $549.61. 58,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $119,153,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $330,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,810,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,721,000 after buying an additional 3,427,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $480,663,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

