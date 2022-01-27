ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $652.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $680.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.50.

NYSE NOW opened at $484.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.33 and a 200-day moving average of $623.94. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 845,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

