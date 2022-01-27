ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $680.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $725.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $65.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $549.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $119,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,810,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,377,000 after purchasing an additional 426,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.