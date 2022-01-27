ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $810.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $807.00 to $810.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $65.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $549.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $608.33 and its 200 day moving average is $623.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,810,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,377,000 after buying an additional 426,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

