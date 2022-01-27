ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NOW traded up $41.42 on Thursday, reaching $525.84. The company had a trading volume of 137,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.33 and its 200 day moving average is $623.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

