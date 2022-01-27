ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $484.42, but opened at $540.00. ServiceNow shares last traded at $549.61, with a volume of 58,348 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

