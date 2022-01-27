Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 20,988.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,369,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,551,281. Seven Arts Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television.

