Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.30

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

