Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.83.

NYSE:SHW opened at $292.75 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day moving average is $310.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

