Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.83.
NYSE:SHW opened at $292.75 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day moving average is $310.43.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
