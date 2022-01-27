SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $114,847.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,314.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.38 or 0.06569572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00289226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.00785301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066323 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00390433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00240504 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

