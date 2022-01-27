Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.