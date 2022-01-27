Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.94

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 84429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Shiseido alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.