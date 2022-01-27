Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,177.20 ($42.87).

KWS opened at GBX 2,462 ($33.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,412.37). Also, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.83) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($94,425.04).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

