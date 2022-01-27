Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 861.8%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 861.8% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ACCYY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 80,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Get Accor alerts:

ACCYY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accor from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.