Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Drops By 96.4%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.91. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.74% and a negative net margin of 285.12%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Addex Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned 0.61% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

