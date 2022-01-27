Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 750.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.44. adidas has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.