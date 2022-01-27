Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 2,182.4%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, a growth of 2,182.4% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAGIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AAGIY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 448,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,432. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

