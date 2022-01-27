Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 98.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $$15.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Air China has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Equities analysts expect that Air China will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

