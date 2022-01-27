Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Drops By 89.4%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,081,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APHLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 621,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Alpha Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.78.
About Alpha Lithium
