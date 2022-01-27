Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Increases By 1,400.0%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. American International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Get American International alerts:

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.