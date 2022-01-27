Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Increases By 1,400.0%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMIH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. American International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
American International Company Profile
