Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Drops By 94.9%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,720. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.