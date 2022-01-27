Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Drops By 94.9%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,720. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
