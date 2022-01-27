Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 90.0%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

