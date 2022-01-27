Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 1,300.0%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZRGF remained flat at $$63.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $63.50.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
