Short Interest in Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Expands By 818.8%

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 818.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bandai Namco stock traded down 1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622. Bandai Namco has a 1-year low of 33.00 and a 1-year high of 44.49.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bandai Namco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

