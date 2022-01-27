Short Interest in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Drops By 92.9%

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNIX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. Bannix Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Company Profile

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

