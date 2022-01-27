Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Expands By 1,140.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.33. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.