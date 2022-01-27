Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops By 92.8%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 475,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,549. The company has a market cap of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

