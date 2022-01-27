Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Decreases By 95.2%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNOEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 37,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,600. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Bionomics
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.