Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Decreases By 95.2%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNOEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 37,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,600. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

