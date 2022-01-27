Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 81.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,253. Britvic has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4501 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

