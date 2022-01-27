Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Decreases By 89.8%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 36,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,050. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

