Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Drops By 83.5%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBNT traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 51,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,659. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

