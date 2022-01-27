Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Grows By 2,200.0%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

