Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increases By 1,013.6%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 1,013.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,952. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

