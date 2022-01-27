Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 92.4%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 47,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

