Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 92.4%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 47,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
