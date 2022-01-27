Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Expands By 1,214.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 1,214.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS CFEIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 96,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,674. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

