Short Interest in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Decreases By 90.0%

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 159,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,104. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.15.

CING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

