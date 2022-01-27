Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Rises By 2,460.5%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 2,460.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 258,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,999. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,266,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

