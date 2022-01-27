Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Rises By 2,460.5%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 2,460.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GLO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 258,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,999. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
