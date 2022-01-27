Short Interest in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Drops By 84.1%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

CLOE stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Thursday. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

