Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) Expands By 3,050.0%

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CORS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Corsair Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

