Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Grows By 1,670.2%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 1,670.2% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 3,022,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

