Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rises By 3,391.7%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

