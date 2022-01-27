Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rises By 3,391.7%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

