Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 80.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,721. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.