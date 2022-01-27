Short Interest in Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Rises By 4,500.0%

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NFYS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,207. Enphys Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

